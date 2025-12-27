Community rallies to help Lakeland boy with rare disorder get life-changing therapy

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland mother’s search for help for her young son has led to an overwhelming response from the community.

For Kayla Newmyer, every day is about one thing: helping her two-year-old son, Keegan. Keegan was diagnosed at 11 months old with Snyder- Robinson syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects only boys.

“There are about 120 to 150 boys in the whole world who have been diagnosed with it, so it’s very rare,” said Newmyer.

His parents have tried everything to help manage Keegan's seizures and support his development.

“He struggles with low muscle tone and head control. He has seizures, kidney infections, and kidney issues,” said Newmyer.

After more than a year of research, Newmyer discovered a specialized therapy center in North Carolina called All Kids Are Perfect that offers intensive treatment for children with complex needs.

The two-week program, along with travel and ongoing therapy, totaled $14,000. Newmyer asked the community for help, and the response was more than she ever imagined.

“I did not expect this big of an outpour from family, from friends, from people we don't know. We've gotten cards in the mail,” said Newmyer.

The support raised enough money for Keegan to receive treatment, not once, but twice, increasing his chances of reaching early milestones. And bringing hope to his older brother, who dreams of one day playing by his side.

“I would love for him to gain head control and possibly start being able to sit on his own. With the occupational therapist, I would like for him to start using his hands more,” said Newmyer.

The family is forever grateful and hopes their story reminds others just how powerful kindness can be.

“I’m so eternally grateful for everyone in the community, our neighbors and friends and people who don't even know us for taking the moment to support Keegan,” said Newmyer.

For more on Keegan's journey and ways to help, visit https://www.supportnow.org/keegans-journey-forward



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

