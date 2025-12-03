News to Know for Dec. 3

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and as we cross the midway point of the week, it looks like we’re leaving the gloomy weather behind us. The humidity will drop this afternoon, clearing the skies and giving us a quick return to those warm, sunny afternoons Tampa Bay winters are known for

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Tampa Bay ferry service set to return with new operator and year-round schedule: The new ferry service will be operated by Hubbard's Marina, a local family business with nearly 100 years of history in the Tampa Bay region.

The new ferry service will be operated by Hubbard's Marina, a local family business with nearly 100 years of history in the Tampa Bay region. FDA recalls shredded cheese sold at Publix, Walmart, Aldi and more: The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for shredded cheese sold in 32 states and regions, including Florida, due to possible metal contamination. Greenleaf Capital

Tierra Verde neighbors request meeting with developer after marina plan withdrawal: After community pushback, Greenleaf Capital paused its redevelopment plans. Now, neighbors tell Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills they hope to help shape a new proposal.

After community pushback, Greenleaf Capital paused its redevelopment plans. Now, neighbors tell Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills they hope to help shape a new proposal. Tampa code enforcement director fired after FDLE probe into lottery ticket cash-in: Tampa Code Enforcement Director Keith O’Connor has been fired after a FDLE investigation revealed he cashed a $20,000 lottery ticket for an employee, Aubrey Pierce, to avoid Pierce’s winnings being seized for unpaid child support.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start today mostly cloudy and still a bit muggy. Northwest winds, however, will work all day to drop the humidity. The drop in the humidity should also clear out our skies, and it will feel much more comfortable during the afternoon

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Dec 3 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new safety report warns that AI chatbot toys and other hazardous items pose serious risks to children, with concerns over privacy, inappropriate interactions, and toxic materials. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises avoiding unfamiliar brands or third-party sellers, researching toys before buying, and checking recent recalls to ensure children’s safety.

Susan Solves It: AI Toy Risks

Islanders snap the Bolts' hot streak

The Bolt's seven-game win streak ended last night, falling short to the New York Islanders 2-1. After a scoreless first period, the Islanders put one on the board in the first few minutes of the second, and another a few minutes into the third.

Dominic James put one in the net for the Bolts with 3:24 left in the game, and despite pulling Vasilevskiy for an extra attacker, the Lightning couldn't tie the game.

The Bolts will look to get back on track and start a new win streak on Thursday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Benchmark International Arena at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Monday starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Dec. 3

Spin your favorite records and soak in laid-back vibes at Vinyl Nights at Punch Room.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 500 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $22

Sip coffee while enjoying an engaging talk from a museum curator at Coffee with a Curator.

When: 10:30 a.m. Where: 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg Cost: Free

Celebrate the season with festive games, sparkling lights, and a visit from Santa at Santa’s Carnival at Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Cost: $5



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.