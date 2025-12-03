Tampa code enforcement director fired after FDLE probe into lottery ticket cash-in

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Code Enforcement Director Keith O’Connor has been fired after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation revealed he cashed a $20,000 lottery ticket for an employee, Aubrey Pierce, to avoid Pierce’s winnings being seized for unpaid child support.

While investigating Pierce, detectives found text messages between him and O’Connor about the lottery ticket and quickly referred the case to FDLE.

FDLE closed the case and prosecutors declined to file charges, but city leaders said O’Connor’s actions violated standards of professionalism and integrity.

The issue surfaced during a Tampa Police investigation into Pierce, who was arrested in August on bribery, hazardous waste disposal and grand theft charges tied to illegal dumping. Pierce remains suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.