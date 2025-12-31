News to Know for Dec. 31

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and it’s the final day of 2025. No matter how you’re ringing in the new year, Meteorologist Ally Blake says you’ll want to bundle up as temperatures drop into the 40s tonight. So here’s to 2026, and figuring out how to incorporate your one winter coat into your evening attire.

News to Know

Tampa Bay businesses prepare for chilly New Year's Eve celebration: Local establishments like 3 Corners Pizza and Armature Works tell reporter Annette Gutierrez they are adding extra heaters and serving warm drinks as temperatures drop for the holiday celebration.

Where to see NYE fireworks across Tampa Bay: As Tampa Bay prepares to ring in the new year, here is a list of places and events where you can see fireworks in the area on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

WFTS

Plant City prepares for second annual Strawberry Drop: Miami has a giant orange, Sarasota a giant pineapple and Plant City, has what else? A giant strawberry. Tampa Bay 28's Robert Boyd spoke with officials as they set up.

Gift card not working? You might be a victim of 'gift card draining': Many people are already redeeming holiday gift cards, but some are discovering their cards won't work. After receiving a $50 Visa gift card from her daughter, Julia Hodges found out the hard way that the card was empty.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a cold start to your New Year's Eve and breaks the last day of 2025's forecast with Cold Weather Advisories still active across the area until 9 a.m.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Tips to strengthen finances in 2026 through budgeting, saving, and smart spending. Tampa Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises creating a clear budget, building emergency savings, maximizing retirement contributions, and using flexible spending accounts before they expire.

Susan Solves It: Financial Health Resolutions

Lightning hit the road on a four-game winning streak

The Bolts are back on the ice tonight after a successful weekend of back-to-back wins against the rival Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens, extending their winning streak to four games.

Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week and leads the Bolts with 32 assists and 49 points.

Kucherov and the rest of the Bolts will look to continue the win streak as they head west to take on the Anaheim Ducks with a 4 p.m. puck drop.

Coverage for today's game starts at 3:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

Open early in the morning until night, the new Sunny Sip Drink-Thru in Largo (1764 Missouri Ave N) is an original concept owned by Matt and his family. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check it out.

Sunny Sip Drink-Thru is a community hub with 30 million tasty combinations

Things to Do this Wednesday, Dec. 31

Go watch Iowa take on Vanderbilt in the 2025 ReliaQuest Bowl Game at Raymond James Stadium

When: 12 p.m. Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa Cost: $95

Check out the second annual Strawberry Drop in historic downtown Plant City.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 100 N. Collins St., Plant City Cost: FREE

Dance the night away in elegant style with masks, music, and glamour at the New Year’s Eve Masquerade Gala.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 3650 Midtown Dr, Tampa Cost: $55



