Tampa Bay businesses prepare for chilly New Year's Eve celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — The greater Tampa Bay area is gearing up for its big New Year's Eve celebration, but businesses are also preparing for colder weather to keep customers warm during the festivities.

Ringing in the new year is going to be chillier than usual in Tampa — marking one of the coldest nights the area has seen since mid-November. But businesses like 3 Corners Pizza said they're ready for the temperature drop.

"We have extra heaters which you know that helps. Definitely alcohol also going to help, but good attitude in general, I think is all it really takes," said Tee Nelson, beverage director at 3 Corners Pizza.

Nelson said they'll be serving up warm drinks and late-night bites for those celebrating into the new year.

"We love a good holiday here. We really try to be open late night for people, so that is exactly our plan. People get hungry for the new year. We want to be the first thing that you taste," Nelson said.

Despite the cooler temperatures, Nelson expects business to stay busy.

"So I think that it'll be just as busy as normal and everybody will be bringing in the new year," Nelson said.

While it may feel cold for some in Tampa, visitors from up north said it's a welcome change. Morres Chelebi and his family traveled from Toronto to escape freezing temperatures back home.

"This is beautiful. This is almost like our summertime in Canada," Chelebi said.

WFTS

"It's currently -21, I believe today. We got snow yay high, and you know, we just want to be somewhere warmer and celebrate New Year's with my family in beautiful Tampa," Chelebi said.

The cooler Tampa weather isn't stopping them from joining in on the fun, like the New Year's Eve celebration at Armature Works.

"We can't wait to see it. We don't have this kind of stuff in Canada. We have one thing, Niagara Falls - and it's a three-hour drive from us. So it's nice to have options when you're in Florida, especially beautiful Tampa," Chelebi said.

WFTS

To prepare for the colder evening, Armature Works said extra heaters will be placed throughout the property to keep guests comfortable.

Watching the fireworks in Tampa is free from public viewing areas throughout the city. However, Armature Works offers a premium ticketed experience for those who want to view the celebration from their property. The kickoff begins at 8 p.m., featuring a variety of DJs, with SOFI TUKKER headlining later that evening. You can find more details here.

There is also a Noon Years Eve event in the morning for families. It will feature bounce houses, carnival games, circus performers, a live DJ, a huge petting zoo, and a smoke firework show at noon.



Share Your Story with Annette



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.