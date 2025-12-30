Where to see NYE fireworks across Tampa Bay

As Tampa Bay prepares to ring in the new year, here is a list of places and events where you can see fireworks in the area on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

Tampa Riverwalk



When: Midnight

Where: 600 N. Ashley St., Tampa

Cost: FREE viewing from the Riverwalk

Busch Gardens



When: Park opens at 9 a.m., fireworks at midnight

Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Cost: $39.99

New Years Eve Fireworks Cruise



When: Cruise starts at 11:30 p.m., fireworks at midnight

Where: 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: $60

Armature Works New Year's Eve



When: Event starts at 8 p.m., fireworks at midnight

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: $111

St. Pete Pier



When: Festivities start at 8 p.m., fireworks at midnight

Where: 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE viewing at the pier

Clearwater Beach



When: Fireworks at midnight

Where: Beach parking info here

Cost: FREE viewing from along Clearwater Beach

Treasure Island



When: Midnight

Where: On the beach near Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island

Cost: FREE

Electric Revival at American Social



When: Event starts at 9 p.m., fireworks at midnight

Where: 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa

Cost: $191

This is a developing list. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.