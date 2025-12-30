Where to see NYE fireworks across Tampa Bay

As Tampa Bay prepares to ring in the new year, here is a list of places and events where you can see fireworks in the area on Wednesday, Dec. 31.
- When: Midnight
- Where: 600 N. Ashley St., Tampa
- Cost: FREE viewing from the Riverwalk
- When: Park opens at 9 a.m., fireworks at midnight
- Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $39.99
Jackson's Bistro, Bar & Sushi 2026 New Year's Eve Celebration
- When: Event starts at 9 p.m., fireworks at midnight
- Where: 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa
- Cost: $150
New Years Eve Fireworks Cruise
- When: Cruise starts at 11:30 p.m., fireworks at midnight
- Where: 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa
- Cost: $60
- When: Event starts at 8 p.m., fireworks at midnight
- Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
- Cost: $111
- When: Festivities start at 8 p.m., fireworks at midnight
- Where: 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg
- Cost: FREE viewing at the pier
- When: Fireworks at midnight
- Where: Beach parking info here
- Cost: FREE viewing from along Clearwater Beach
- When: Midnight
- Where: On the beach near Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island
- Cost: FREE
Electric Revival at American Social
- When: Event starts at 9 p.m., fireworks at midnight
- Where: 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa
- Cost: $191
This is a developing list. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Hillsborough County woman nearly loses $10k to elaborate sheriff's office phone scam
Sheri Amarillas was sitting in her car on a Tuesday morning, about to walk into an appointment after dropping her kids off at school, when she received a voicemail that would lead to an hour-and-a-half ordeal with sophisticated scammers.
Hillsborough County woman nearly loses $10k to elaborate sheriff's office phone scam