Where to see NYE fireworks across Tampa Bay

As Tampa Bay prepares to ring in the new year, here is a list of places and events where you can see fireworks in the area on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

Tampa Riverwalk

  • When: Midnight
  • Where: 600 N. Ashley St., Tampa
  • Cost: FREE viewing from the Riverwalk

Busch Gardens

  • When: Park opens at 9 a.m., fireworks at midnight
  • Where: 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa
  • Cost: $39.99

Jackson's Bistro, Bar & Sushi 2026 New Year's Eve Celebration

  • When: Event starts at 9 p.m., fireworks at midnight
  • Where: 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa
  • Cost: $150

New Years Eve Fireworks Cruise

  • When: Cruise starts at 11:30 p.m., fireworks at midnight
  • Where: 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa
  • Cost: $60

Armature Works New Year's Eve

  • When: Event starts at 8 p.m., fireworks at midnight
  • Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
  • Cost: $111

St. Pete Pier

  • When: Festivities start at 8 p.m., fireworks at midnight
  • Where: 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg
  • Cost: FREE viewing at the pier

Clearwater Beach

  • When: Fireworks at midnight
  • Where: Beach parking info here
  • Cost: FREE viewing from along Clearwater Beach

Treasure Island

  • When: Midnight
  • Where: On the beach near Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island
  • Cost: FREE

Electric Revival at American Social

  • When: Event starts at 9 p.m., fireworks at midnight
  • Where: 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa
  • Cost: $191

This is a developing list. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

