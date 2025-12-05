News to Know for Dec. 5

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Friday, and we’ve finally made it to the weekend. If you want some sun, this afternoon is your window before clouds move in. Meteorologist Greg Dee says a front will settle in overnight, bringing a muggy, gray Saturday. On the bright side, the front doesn't look like it'll come with much rain, so while it may look dreary, most of us should stay dry enough to still enjoy the weekend.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Families gather at MADD vigil as Hillsborough County continues to struggle with drunk driving: According to MADD, the county leads the state in some DUI statistics. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills attended the vigil and listened to local families tell their story.

According to MADD, the county leads the state in some DUI statistics. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills attended the vigil and listened to local families tell their story. 'Start that uncomfortable conversation': Suicide survivor shares story, advocates for mental health awareness: Emma Benoit survived a suicide attempt in 2017, and told Tampa Bay 28's Wendy Ryan she felt "an instant regret."



WFTS

Neighborhood Christmas Store brings dignity to Lakeland families in a season of need: Parker Street Ministries has been part of the community for nearly 30 years. The organization told reporter Rebecca Petit that this holiday season, the need is great.

Parker Street Ministries has been part of the community for nearly 30 years. The organization told reporter Rebecca Petit that this holiday season, the need is great. What did lawmakers learn in their private briefing about strikes on an alleged drug boat?: A new inquiry stems from the disclosure by the Trump Administration of follow-up strikes during a Sept. 2 military attack in the Caribbean.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Today will be the nicest of the next 3 days. Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down what to expect when a weakening front settles in the area overnight.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Dec 5 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The US Mint has stopped making pennies after more than 160 years, raising questions about pricing, cash transactions, and how to use the billions of pennies still in circulation. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises using remaining pennies for purchases, redeeming them at banks or coin kiosks, or donating them to charitable causes.

Susan Solves It: End of Pennies

Bolts fall short after hard-fought comeback

The Lightning fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday night.

Despite the Bolts' 3-0 deficit toward the end of the second, Nikita Kucherov set in motion a hard-fought comeback with a late second-period goal.

The game got close in the third period after Brandon Hagel's two goals, and Kucherov even seemed to tie things up with just under a minute left in regulation, but the goal was reversed after it was ruled an illegal hand pass earlier in the play.

The Bolts will look to turn their luck around when they host the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Monday starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

European Holiday Market at Bradenton Convention Center offers "Old World" festive fun. The event runs through Sunday. Tickets are available for $5 online.

European Holiday Market at Bradenton Convention Center offers 'Old World' fun

Things to Do this Friday, Dec. 5

Enjoy an enchanting evening of live music as candlelight sets the stage for the hits of Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa Cost: $63

Immerse yourself in a unique AI-powered date night experience that blends technology, creativity, and connection.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: $33.85

Savor a guided tasting journey while learning the stories and craft behind exceptional wines and spirits.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 31461 Mirada Blvd, San Antonio Cost: $50



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.