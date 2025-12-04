Neighborhood Christmas Store brings dignity to Lakeland families in a season of need

LAKELAND, Fla. — Parker Street Ministries has been part of the community for nearly 30 years. The organization says this holiday season, the need is great.

In the heart of downtown Lakeland, the faith-based nonprofit has long been a lifeline for the Parker Street and North Lake Wire neighborhoods.

"We have a full-time Care Coordinator that walks alongside all of our families just to help them through not just the day-to-day stuff but the future,” said Timothy Mitchell, Executive Director of Parker Street Ministries.

Those neighborhoods include more than 600 households, many of them low-income. And this year, Mitchell tells me more families are finding themselves in crisis.

“As inflation continues, we’ve seen a significant need. This year has not at all been less of a need, with SNAP benefits being affected with the [government] shutdown,” Mitchell said.

To help lighten the load, the nonprofit transforms its gym into a Neighborhood Christmas Store, stocked entirely with donated toys from a community wish list.

Parents who live in the organization’s service area can shop for brand-new gifts at 75% off, giving them the dignity of buying presents for their children.

“To me it’s super special because there were a few times in my childhood where my family needed help during Christmas," said volunteer Sarah Koehler. "More than that, these are fabulous families. They are working; they’re trying to make ends meet. Being part of the Christmas Store means that we’re giving them the chance to shop for their children in the way that every parent wants to.”

But with demand rising, the organization needs help.

“We can't do any of this without the support of the local community. All of the resources that come in are by the grace and generosity of the larger community,” Mitchell said.

Neighbors are encouraged to bring in a new toy or make a monetary donation by December 8.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at Parker Street Ministries, or make an online donation.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.