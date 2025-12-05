Families gather at MADD vigil as Hillsborough County continues to struggle with drunk driving

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual candlelight vigil at a Temple Terrace church Thursday night, bringing together families affected by drunk driving crashes for hope, remembrance, and togetherness.

Among those sharing their stories was Robin Powell, who was hit by a drunk driver in Carrollwood in January 2001, just one day before Tampa hosted the Super Bowl.

"It caused my lungs to collapse. My neck went forward, and it broke," Powell said.

Nearly 25 years later, Powell still lives with permanent disabilities from the crash that affect every aspect of her daily life.

"My arms only go up this high. I'll be like this the rest of my life," Powell said, as she demonstrated the disability. "I'm so slow now. I hate it, to be honest."

The crash robbed Powell of simple moments, including the ability to hold her grandchildren when they were babies.

"And you might think that's a small deal, but to me, I have missed out on many things as a grandparent," Powell said.

Linda Unfried, whose sister was killed by a drunk driver, served as the vigil's emcee.

Unfried emphasized the importance of maintaining hope while acknowledging the ongoing challenges families face.

"Hope is important, because we lose hope," Unfried said.

The ceremony also serves as a stark reminder of Hillsborough County's ongoing drunk driving problem. According to Unfried, the county continues to lead Florida in troubling statistics.

"Hillsborough County is still number one in the State of Florida for DUI fatalities — deaths, injuries. We've got it all," Unfried said.

For Powell, attending the vigil represents more than just sharing her story. It's become her life's purpose. Her journey hasn't just been physical but also spiritual.

"I had so much hate and bitterness at first," Powell said. "And you're thinking, 'God, why'd this happen to me?'"

But Powell eventually re-found her faith and now believes sharing her experience can steer others away from making the devastating choice to drive drunk.

Unfried believes the solution lies in personal responsibility. She’s urging drivers to make plans for safe transportation before going out drinking.



