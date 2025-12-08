News to Know for Dec. 8

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and for some good news to kick off the week, it looks like we'll get a break from the rain after a gloomy weekend. Meteorologist Shay Ryan says the rain showers will move south, and cooler air will replace them from the north, so you may want to grab a light jacket from your closet as you put away your poncho.

News to Know

From Chatbots to Deepfakes: Florida considers wide-ranging AI protections: Florida lawmakers are turning their full attention to artificial intelligence this week and capitol reporter Forrets Saunders breaks down the push for wide-ranging AI protections.

Speed limit lowered to 55 mph in I-275 and Howard Frankland Bridge work zone: Officials said the change is intended to provide a consistent speed for drivers and improve safety throughout the project areas.

Local Tampa farm bounces back after losing government shutdown: Sweetwater Organic Farm lost access to SNAP benefits during the shutdown. Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez followed up with the farm at the annual Tampa Bay Farm and Music Fest.

Supreme Court weighs overturning landmark ruling protecting independent agencies: The Supreme Court may overturn a 90-year precedent limiting presidential firing power, a move that could vastly expand executive control.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Shay Ryan says we'll get a break from the gloomy weather as rain showers move south and cooler air replaces them from the north.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Shay Ryan on Monday, December 8, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Auto loan risks

With auto loan delinquencies rising, consumers are urged to improve their credit scores, avoid risky terms and consider refinancing to cut costs. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan ElKhoury breaks down the best way to prevent the risks that come with auto loans.

Lightning hit the road again

The Bolts will head north to try to snap a three-game losing streak.

After Thursday's loss to the Penguins, Tampa Bay played without forward Nikita Kucherov and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders.

Both Kucherov and Vasilevskiy are listed day to day as the Bolts travel to Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Coverage for tonight starts at 7:00 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday, Dec. 8

Explore Tampa through a scavenger hunt that takes you across scenic blue bays and lush green spaces.

When: 8 a.m. Where: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: $12.99

Discuss powerful themes and perspectives while reading and reflecting on the book “Black Like Me” at the Black History Book Club.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1213 N Central Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Push your limits with a high-intensity interval training workout surrounded by the fresh air and greenery of the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



