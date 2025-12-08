Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Speed limit lowered to 55 mph in I-275 and Howard Frankland Bridge work zones

FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has lowered the speed limit to 55 mph in two construction zones along I-275 and the Howard Frankland Bridge beginning Sunday.

The reduced limit applies to I-275 between 38th Avenue N and 4th Street N, as well as the Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Officials said the change is intended to provide a consistent speed for drivers and improve safety throughout the project areas.

There will also be lane closures from Sunday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 13 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The multi-year bridge replacement project includes eight lanes in total: four general-use lanes and four express lanes, along with a separate shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists. Work is expected to be completed by spring 2026, when the 1960s northbound bridge will be removed.

