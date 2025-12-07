Local Tampa farm bounces back after losing SNAP benefits in government shutdown

TAMPA, Fla. — A local Tampa Bay nonprofit that lost access to SNAP benefits during the recent government shutdown is bouncing back with their annual farm and music festival.

Back in October, Tampa Bay 28 told you about how the shutdown impacted Sweetwater Organic Community Farm.

Saturday, the farm hosted their third annual Tampa Bay Farm and Music Fest, celebrating both the end of the shutdown and the farm's continued resilience in serving the community.

The 43-day government shutdown significantly impacted the farm's operations, as about 20% of their revenue comes from SNAP benefits. Volunteer Director Chris Kenrick said the shutdown created a ripple effect throughout the community.

"It doesn't just hurt one person, it's a whole trickle effect and it kind of hurts everybody," Kenrick said.

Many families rely on the farm's Fresh Access Bucks program, which doubles SNAP dollars up to $40, providing access to fresh, organic food. When that support disappeared during the shutdown, it left a noticeable impact on both the farm and the families they serve.

"The farm thrives when there's people on the farm," Kenrick said.

Musician James Payne, who performed at the festival and receives a discount from the farm, said he was upset to hear about the interruption to the farm's services.

"I know the farm brings food. They do a lot to feed people to help people get something to eat. So it was upsetting to hear that they were, the farm was being interrupted," Payne said.

Payne said he and his wife support Sweetwater because eating local matters to them.

"It's good organic food. It's really good. You can't buy it anywhere else," Payne said. "My wife and I love to shop where we can get food that's somehow linked to the community."

Despite the setback, volunteers at the farm say resilience is part of their foundation. Kenrick noted they've overcome challenges before.

"We've overcome COVID, we've overcome the hurricane, and farmers are resilient, you know, it's not like it'll be the last challenge that we have to deal with, so it's just one hurdle at a time," Kenrick said. "You hope that it's not going to be the government that's in the way or creating challenges for you and in this time it was, but thankfully we're kind of on the other side of that."

Now that the shutdown has ended, the farm is looking ahead and using the music festival to help fund a new campground for kids.

"We're Florida's oldest community-supported agricultural farm. We've been around since 1993 and hope to be around another 100 years," Kenrick said.

The farm continues to serve the community through their Sunday market, where SNAP benefits are accepted.

