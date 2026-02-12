Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News to Know for Feb. 12

WFTS
Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we've almost reached the end of the week. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see mostly warm weather these next few days, perfect conditions for the jam-packed weekend ahead.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Meteorologist Greg Dee urges drivers to be cautious during their morning commute.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 12, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

TSA has launched a $45 Confirm ID system for travelers without a Real ID, shifting the cost of enhanced identity verification to non-compliant passengers. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers without a Real ID to verify their identity online before heading to the airport to avoid delays and keep their receipt to show TSA officers.

Susan Solves It: Real ID Fee

Daly Discoveries

Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale this Saturday outside of Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly previews the event, which will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the stadium's plaza along 16th Street.

Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale

Things to Do this Thursday, Feb. 12

  • Create your own one-of-a-kind sneakers in a personalized design session with My Mancini.
    • When: 4 p.m.
    • Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa
    • Cost: $200
  • Celebrate the beauty of nature and elegance at a butterfly-themed ball.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 4100 George J Bean Pkwy, Tampa
    • Cost: $75
  • Explore unique local goods and tasty treats while strolling through Downtown’s Backyard Market.
    • When: 12 p.m.
    • Where: 200 N. Franklin Street, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

