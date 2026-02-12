News to Know for Feb. 12

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

News to Know

Boil water notice issued for Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, and Tierra Verde: The notice, effective as of 10 p.m. Feb. 11, follows the restoration of water service after a blown transformer near the Isle of Capri pump station disrupted operations.



Man seriously injured after shooting in St. Pete: A police investigation is underway after a man was shot and seriously injured in St. Pete on Wednesday evening.

St. Pete officials to discuss Duke Energy negotiations at Thursday meeting: The St. Pete City Council will hear updates on the Duke Energy negotiations and potential extension on Thursday, according to the meeting agenda.



Homeowners hope lawsuit's settlement will bring relief to sandy, unfinished neighborhood: A state environmental lawsuit tied to the troubled Inverness Village 4 subdivision has reached an agreement in principle, but residents tell reporter Chad Mills real relief will only come if the deal leads to visible change on the ground.



Today's Weather Outlook

Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Meteorologist Greg Dee urges drivers to be cautious during their morning commute.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Feb 12, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

TSA has launched a $45 Confirm ID system for travelers without a Real ID, shifting the cost of enhanced identity verification to non-compliant passengers. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers without a Real ID to verify their identity online before heading to the airport to avoid delays and keep their receipt to show TSA officers.

Susan Solves It: Real ID Fee

Daly Discoveries

Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale this Saturday outside of Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly previews the event, which will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the stadium's plaza along 16th Street.

Free Rays FanFest Block Party and charity yard sale

Things to Do this Thursday, Feb. 12

Create your own one-of-a-kind sneakers in a personalized design session with My Mancini.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: $200

Celebrate the beauty of nature and elegance at a butterfly-themed ball.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 4100 George J Bean Pkwy, Tampa Cost: $75

Explore unique local goods and tasty treats while strolling through Downtown’s Backyard Market.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 200 N. Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: Free



