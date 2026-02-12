Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Boil water notice issued for Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, and Tierra Verde

drinking water
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tompkins CountyNY.gov
drinking water
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Utilities issued a boil water notice for customers in Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, and Tierra Verde.

The notice, effective as of 10 p.m. Feb. 11, follows the restoration of water service after a blown transformer near the Isle of Capri pump station disrupted operations. Officials advise residents to either use bottled water or boil tap water before drinking, cooking, or using it for personal hygiene.

To safely prepare tap water, officials advise bringing it to a rolling boil for at least one minute. If the water is cloudy, filter it first through a clean cloth, paper towel, or coffee filter before boiling. Residents can then store cooled boiled water in clean, covered containers.

Florida Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

A Florida sheriff's bold claims about immigrant arrests reveal a more complex picture when court records are examined in detail.

FL’s Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.