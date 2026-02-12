Boil water notice issued for Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, and Tierra Verde

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Utilities issued a boil water notice for customers in Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, and Tierra Verde.

The notice, effective as of 10 p.m. Feb. 11, follows the restoration of water service after a blown transformer near the Isle of Capri pump station disrupted operations. Officials advise residents to either use bottled water or boil tap water before drinking, cooking, or using it for personal hygiene.

To safely prepare tap water, officials advise bringing it to a rolling boil for at least one minute. If the water is cloudy, filter it first through a clean cloth, paper towel, or coffee filter before boiling. Residents can then store cooled boiled water in clean, covered containers.