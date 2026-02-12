St. Pete officials to discuss Duke Energy negotiations at Thursday meeting

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Pete City Council will hear updates on the Duke Energy negotiations and potential extension on Thursday, according to the meeting agenda.

Council Member Brandi Gabbard added a new business item to the Feb. 12 meeting, requesting a referral to the Health, Energy, Resilience and Sustainability committee for an update on the Duke Energy Franchise Agreement negotiations and potential extension.

Last month, community members in St. Pete gathered to rally against Duke Energy because of high costs. Reporter Mary O'Connell went to the event on Jan. 28 to speak with residents.

Jason Scott, an organizer with the Dump Duke campaign, said they're calling on the City of St. Pete to pursue public power, noting that the first step is to conduct a feasibility study to assess the options.

These are conversations Tampa Bay 28 has been following since last summer, from St. Pete to Clearwater.

The city council meeting will start at 3 p.m. on Feb. 12.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.