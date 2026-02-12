Man seriously injured after shooting in St. Pete: Police

ST. PETE, Fla. — A police investigation is underway after a man was shot and seriously injured in St. Pete on Wednesday evening.
St. Pete Police Department (SPPD) said officers responded to a report of a man shot near the 900 block of 16th Street South shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Police said they found the man alive but suffering from a serious injury. He was hospitalized for treatment.
There have been no arrests made in the case, according to SPPD.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
