Man seriously injured after shooting in St. Pete: Police

ST. PETE, Fla. — A police investigation is underway after a man was shot and seriously injured in St. Pete on Wednesday evening.

St. Pete Police Department (SPPD) said officers responded to a report of a man shot near the 900 block of 16th Street South shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Police said they found the man alive but suffering from a serious injury. He was hospitalized for treatment.

There have been no arrests made in the case, according to SPPD.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

