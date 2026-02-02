News to Know for Feb. 2

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and Tampa Bay is recovering from a busy and chilly weekend. From the Gasparilla Pirate Fest to the historic outdoor hockey game at Raymond James, there was plenty of action across the Tampa Bay area. To top it all off, we even saw snow for the first time in 16 years. Meteorologist Greg Dee says while temperatures are still low for a typical Florida February, we'll soon slowly start warming back up.

Bolts fans brave frigid temperatures at historic Stadium Series comeback win: The historic outdoor hockey game drew fans from across the country, despite temperatures dropping into the 40s, and fans from both teams told reporter Annette Gutierrez how they're dealing with the cold.



The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Tampa man died in a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County on Sunday morning.

Florida Department of Transportation

Nightly southbound I-275 ramp closures start in downtown Tampa for interchange project: Motorists should use Exit 46A, turn right on Floribraska Avenue, then left on Tampa Street, continuing south to access Scott Street, Laurel Street, and Cass Street.



In the 12 years he's lived in New Port Richey, Joseph Saviano tells reporter Annette Gutierrez he's never seen snow.



The weekend cold snap continues into today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says you'll definitely need a jacket when you head out this morning.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

The IRS warns taxpayers about increasingly convincing scams during tax season, urging vigilance against fake refunds, phishing messages, and false legal threats. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises taking your time to verify any tax-related communication before sharing personal or financial information.

Bolts' historic big night ends with 4-goal deficit comeback win

The Bolts kicked off the historic Stadium Series game with the fastest goal in NHL outdoor game history, tying a franchise record for fastest goal to start a game.

Despite being down 5-1, the Bolts rallied from the four-goal deficit to beat the Boston Bruins 6-5 in front more than 64,000 people at Raymond James Stadium.

Kucherov finished with a goal and three assists, Brandon Hagel had a goal and two assists, while Oliver Bjorkstrand, Darren Raddysh and Nick Paul all scored power-play goals before a nail-biting shootout at the end of the game.

The Bolts will now head from Raymond James Stadium to Benchmark International Arena to host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Explore powerful and inspiring works by celebrated female artists in the “Impressions: 35 Years of Women in Print” exhibition at USF Graphicstudio.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 702 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa Cost: Free

Embark on a Tampa scavenger hunt to discover scenic blue bays and lush green spaces through clues and challenges.

When: 8 a.m. Where: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: $12.99

Play a lively round of jukebox bingo.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



