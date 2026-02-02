Tampa man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Sumter County: FHP

SUMTER CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Tampa man died in a two-vehicle crash in Sumter County on Sunday morning.

FHP said a Honda Accord, driven by a 19-year-old Tampa man, was traveling southbound on I-75 at around 5:18 a.m. on Feb. 1.

The report said a semi-truck tractor with no trailer, driven by a 35-year-old Rhode Island man, was also traveling southbound in front of the Honda.

FHP said the semi truck experienced mechanical issues and stopped along the emergency shoulder near mile marker 321.

The Honda then entered the emergency shoulder for an unknown reason and collided with the semi truck, according to the report.

FHP said the Tampa man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, while the Rhode Island man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.