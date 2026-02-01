NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Snow touched down in Florida on Saturday night as an unprecedented winter storm brought freezing temperatures and flurries to the Tampa Bay region.

The rare weather event prompted viewers to send videos from across the area, including Brooksville, Crystal River, and New Port Richey, showing snow falling in locations where beachgoers typically expect sunshine and warm sand.

WATCH: Snow flurries hit Florida as rare winter weather grips Tampa Bay area

In the 12 years he's lived in New Port Richey, Joseph Saviano said he had never seen snow.

"I'm coming to see if there is going to be a flurry here soon tonight," Saviano said.

The unusual conditions created a mix of excitement and concern among residents and visitors. Before the flurries arrived, the coast had choppy waves that drew some out-of-town visitors who found themselves experiencing the opposite of what they expected from a Florida vacation.

"It's not what we're used to when we're in Florida," Melanie Duncan said. Duncan and her husband escaped winter weather in Indiana only to encounter similar conditions in the Sunshine State.

"I would like it not to come — we've got about 6-8 inches of it on the ground at home," Duncan said.

For some visitors, the harsh conditions presented opportunities. Anthony Stokes, visiting from Massachusetts, used the windy weather for metal detecting along the beach. He said the wind exposes more of the beach surface than usual, creating perfect conditions for finding gold rings and silver coins.

"These conditions are wicked good," Stokes said.

And because he is from Massachusetts, he said the cold doesn't bother him.

Local residents took a different approach, focusing on protecting their homes and pets from the unusual cold snap.

"I don't like it, I've got Florida blood," Timothy McCool said. The New Port Richey resident was among many homeowners preparing for the frigid temperatures.

"It's brutal - I have two dogs, I've got to keep them warm, I've got to keep my house warm - it's horrible," McCool said.

The City of New Port Richey and residents covered plants with sheets to protect them from potential frost damage.

Pinellas County officials advised homeowners to take several precautions during the cold snap:



Keep a small trickle of water running from faucets

Open cabinet doors under sinks

Shut off and cover outdoor faucets, hoses and irrigation systems



