News to Know for Feb. 26

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and Tampa Bay is gearing up for a jam-packed weekend filled with festivals, sporting events, and live performances. Tampa officials expect thousands of people to attend these events this weekend, so consider this your friendly reminder to leave a bit earlier to get to your destination in downtown Tampa, wherever that may be.

News to Know

People in Tampa weigh in on economy, cost of living after State of the Union address: Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell spoke to a handful of people who shared different perspectives.



All lanes reopen after smoke from brush fire shut down part of Alligator Alley: FHP: Alligator Alley was closed between FL-29 and US-27 on Wednesday night due to low visibility caused by smoke from a large brush fire.

Proposed data center bill advances as Fort Meade debate continues: "I was not happy about it. I'm really upset," said Tiffani Kline, who spoke with Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills.



Bill and Hillary Clinton gear up for another Washington fight: For some of their conservative critics, this is the scandal that could finally topple them.



Today's Weather Outlook

Mild morning with temperatures in the 50s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see an increase in humidity this afternoon.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A survey shows many adults lack adequate emergency savings and offers tips on building funds to cover unexpected expenses. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises setting aside a small amount from each paycheck into a dedicated emergency savings account to steadily build a financial cushion.

Bolts extend win streak to 6

The Bolts picked up right where they left off before the break with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Tampa Bay is sitting atop the Atlantic Division on a six-game win streak as the team hits the road to take on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

The teams are neck-and-neck for the most points in the Eastern Conference, with the Bolts at 80 and the Panthers at 78.

The puck drops at the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Thursday, Feb. 16

Enjoy live music and entertainment aboard a scenic river cruise with Rhythm on the Water.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 971 Water St, Tampa Cost: Free

Savor sweet treats and explore agricultural displays at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City Cost: $15

Step onto the dance floor and learn moves at line dancing lessons.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



