POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A bill aimed at regulating large data centers in Florida is moving forward in Tallahassee as debate continues over a proposed facility in Fort Meade.

The issue has sparked packed public meetings and even a protest in Fort Meade, where some residents say they are worried about water usage and long-term impacts on the community.

“I was not happy about it. I’m really upset,” said Tiffani Kline, who lives in Fort Meade.

Proposed data center bill advances as Fort Meade debate continues

The proposed data center would be built in an area where some residents say there are already concerns about long term water supply.

The developer, Stonebridge, has defended the project.

“We’re not a big water consumer with the type of design that we’re talking about doing here,” said Douglas M. Firstenberg with Stonebridge.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the State Affairs Committee of the Florida House advanced a bill that would create new regulations for large data centers in the state.

State Rep. Griff Griffitts Jr. (R-Panama City) says lawmakers are trying to avoid problems other states are facing as the industry grows.

“We’re trying to get ahead of the curve a little bit,” Griffitts said.

As currently written, the bill would prohibit confidential agreements that shield development details from public view, require large data centers to bear the full cost of their electric service, restrict water use by prohibiting permits that would harm local resources and limit construction of new facilities within five miles of homes or schools unless approved unanimously by local leaders.

Supporters call the bill necessary guardrails. But, during the Tuesday meeting, some business groups warned the regulations could slow economic growth.

“They’re multi-billion dollar capital investments, and the construction alone can mean hundreds of jobs,” said Adam Basford with Associated Industries of Florida.

Back in Fort Meade, critics say the near unanimous 24 to 1 vote in committee shows lawmakers might be hearing their concerns.

“I feel like it’s a good sign that the…state is taking action,” said Kline. “I am all about growth and economic growth. We thrive in that, so to speak, but it has to be the right type of growth.”

The Fort Meade City Council could take its first vote on the proposed data center sometime in March.



