People in Tampa weigh in on economy, cost of living after State of the Union address

TAMPA, Fla. — Some of the biggest issues on people’s minds are the economy and the cost of living, which were highlighted in President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Inflation is plummeting. Incomes are rising fast,” said President Trump. "The roaring economy is roaring like never before.”

But is that the reality for folks around Tampa? Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell spoke to a handful of people who shared different perspectives.

“Your cost of living is lower now?” asked O’Connell.

“In my mind, yes,” said Graham. "It could be lower. Insurance goes up, all those kinds of things go up, but I think on food stuff, I think it’s getting better.”

“I just think that everything is just soaring in comparison to what we’re being told that prices are going down,” said Beth Harre-Orr.

With the President's comments on the “roaring economy," some people explained they don’t feel that yet because they think everything still looks the same, while others see it differently.

"I mean it’s not terrible, but I don’t think it’s great either,” said Jaxson Miller.

“I feel it’s very positive energy for sure,” said Graham.

Michael Snipes, an Associate Professor of Instruction of Economics at USF Sarasota-Manatee, thinks for a lot of people what’s kind of the primary driving force in the economy right now is uncertainty.

“Prices are still higher, and we also haven’t seen any kind of real meaningful wage growth either,” said Snipes. "So if we have inflation, but we also have wage growth going along with it, that’s okay because our purchasing power stays the same. We can still afford our homes and groceries and healthcare, but what we haven’t seen especially over the past year is that increase in wage.”

Gas prices were also highlighted in the President’s address.

“How are gas prices nowadays?” asked O’Connell.

"I wanna say about two years ago, you could take let’s say $28 to fill my car up, and now it’s almost like $40,” said Lanier Cooper.

“I think gas prices are much cheaper now,” said Miller.

Data from AAA showed Florida’s current average for regular on Wednesday at about $2.93, which is down from a year ago.

“What does affordability look like for you right now?” asked O’Connell.

“It’s a struggle because I’m on like a fixed income, so I watch every penny that I spend,” said Denise Simmonds.

Simmonds shared ways she manages to get by.

“I just buy the things that I need, necessities, things that you have to have to live off of to get by through the day,” said Simmonds.



Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

