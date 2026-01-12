News to Know for Jan. 12

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and cooler temperatures are greeting Tampa Bay this morning. Meteorologist Ally Blake says temperatures will warm up this afternoon, so the heavy jacket won’t be needed for long, but scattered rain chances over the next few days mean you’ll want to keep a rain jacket nearby.

News to Know

'Not just another hashtag': Families honor lives lost to gun violence: Families who lost loved ones to gun violence came together Saturday night for a candlelight vigil in Tampa and told reporter Annette Gutierrez their stories.

Families who lost loved ones to gun violence came together Saturday night for a candlelight vigil in Tampa and told reporter Annette Gutierrez their stories. Power struggles loom as Florida lawmakers return for 2026 session: The session opens Tuesday with lingering fallout from a budget fight that dragged past the scheduled end of session. Capital reporter Forrest Saunders has the latest.

Protests erupted in Tampa after ICE agent fatally shoots Minnesota woman: Organizers tell Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez additional protests are planned later this week as calls for accountability continue to grow nationwide.

Organizers tell Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez additional protests are planned later this week as calls for accountability continue to grow nationwide. VA Driver Rehabilitation Program helps local veterans drive again: Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St Germain recently learned about the work being done inside the driver rehabilitation program at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital.



Today's Weather Outlook

Cooler start to the week. Meteorologist Ally Blake says we may see some showers on Tuesday before Wednesday brings in our next cold front, and maybe some thunderstorms as well.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

With the penny no longer in circulation, many retailers are rounding down cash transactions, potentially saving customers a few cents at checkout. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking each store’s rounding policy, especially when paying with cash, to understand how the change could impact your total.

Bolts look to secure 10th straight win

Tampa Bay's win streak is almost at double digits after a 7-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, with Nikita Kucherov leading all players with a four-point night.

The nine-game streak is the Bolts' longest in six seasons. The Lightning will look to extend the streak to double digits tonight, when they take on the Flyers for the second time in three days.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

Box of Cubans grows from gas station snacks to three popular family-owned restaurants. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly says the authentic Cuban food honors the recipes of a beloved abuelita.

Things to Do this Monday, Jan. 12

Test your music knowledge in a bingo game where the numbers are replaced with your favorite songs.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Sip craft beer while learning the art of bonsai and creating your own miniature tree.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $75

Blend creativity and flavor by painting swirled roses while enjoying a selection of fine wines.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 11595 Fountainhead Drive, Tampa Cost: $34



