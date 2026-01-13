News to Know for Jan. 13

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and even if you’re not a hockey fan, it’s hard to miss the 10-game win streak we’re seeing from the Bolts. Tampa Bay is on the road for the next stretch, but the Lightning are giving Tampa plenty to be proud of, no matter where they’re playing. So if you feel the sudden urge to say “Go Bolts,” you’re not alone.

News to Know

FAA issues reminder about lithium battery fire risk on planes: Recently, the FAA has seen an increase in the confiscation of these forbidden items from passengers. Reporter Julie Salomone breaks down which airports have seen the largest increase.

Florida lawmakers propose new protections for mobile home residents: Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler has spent months listening to frustrated mobile home residents in the aftermath of back-to-back hurricanes.

Today's Weather Outlook

Mostly cloudy skies dominate the forecast today, with highs topping out near 70 degrees. Meteorologist Ally Blake says a few isolated sprinkles can't be ruled out, but a better rain chance comes tomorrow.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Scammers are using fake QR codes in “quishing” schemes to steal money and personal information from unsuspecting victims. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises verifying the source of any QR code before scanning and avoiding codes on unexpected notices.

Lightning aim to tie franchise record and secure 11th straight win

The Tampa Bay Lightning can match a franchise high of 11 straight wins if they can defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight.

The Bolts are coming off a 5-1 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, celebrating head coach Jon Cooper's 600th career win with Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel, Bradon Hagel, and Darren Raddysh each contributing two points.

The Bolts are continuing a long road trip as they head to PPG Paints Arena to take on the Penguins at 7 p.m.

The Lightning game on Tuesday will be simulcast on Tampa Bay 28.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Jan. 13

Connect with fellow professionals while enjoying The League Hospitality Nights at 1983.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Create a personalized vision board collage to inspire your goals and dreams.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg Cost: $40

Experience the funny stand-up comedy performance of Gigi LeFlair.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa Cost: $45



