FAA issues reminder about lithium battery fire risk on planes

TAMPA, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reminding passengers about safety when it comes to traveling with lithium batteries.

Cell phones, laptops, vaping devices, mobility aids and other portable rechargeable electronic devices must be in carry-on baggage, not checked luggage.

The FAA said if a fire starts, the cabin crew needs to respond quickly.

"You should immediately get the attention of the cabin crew. They have training. They've practiced this and they know what to do in the event of a lithium battery fire or heat event. They will come assist. If you have trouble getting their attention, stand up, find a way to get their attention, acting quickly is very important," said Ben Supko, FAA's associate administrator for security and hazardous materials safety.

Natalie Lukanik travels with the basics, like a cell phone and a laptop.

"I went through Logan Airport in Boston and they told me to take all my devices and everything that had lithium battery and put it in a separate container to go through security," said Lukanik

The FAA says items exceeding 160 watt-hours, like generators or large power banks, are forbidden on airplanes. Recently, the FAA has seen an increase in the confiscation of these forbidden items from passengers.

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

"Most recently, we’ve seen an influx of large lithium battery-powered generators, which have batteries that far exceed the allowable limits, so the answer is no. I mean, you can’t do that, and if you do that, you bring a battery on board in a generator that’s let’s say 500 watt-hours, it will be confiscated, and you will likely face civil and criminal penalties," said Supko.

The FAA provided the following checklist:

· Spare batteries: Must be in carry-on baggage only.

· Installed batteries: Devices like laptops and cell phones should also be in carry-on baggage.

· Protection: Protect spare batteries by keeping them in their original packaging, taping the terminals, or placing them in individual bags to prevent short circuits.

· Damaged batteries: Do not carry any damaged, defective, or recalled lithium batteries.

· Watt-hour limits: There are limits based on watt-hours (Wh).

0−100 Wh: Allowed in carry-on. (Ex. laptops, cell phones and most power banks)

Allowed in carry-on. (Ex. laptops, cell phones and most power banks) 101−160 Wh: Allowed in carry-on with airline approval and are limited to two per person. (Ex. power tools and medium power banks)

Allowed in carry-on with airline approval and are limited to two per person. (Ex. power tools and medium power banks) Above 160 Wh: Forbidden. (Ex. generators, large power banks and power stations)

