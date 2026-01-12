CLEARWATER, Fla. — Millions of people living in mobile homes in Florida could soon see more protection under state law.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler has spent months listening to frustrated mobile home residents in the aftermath of back-to-back hurricanes. Those storms highlighted ongoing concerns over affordability, park rules, and overall maintenance.

Watch report from Erik Waxler

Florida lawmakers propose new protections for mobile home residents

Now, he is following up with the latest legislative efforts that could help.

There are now two proposed bills in the Florida Legislature aimed at protecting the many residents who live in mobile homes.

House Bill 703 would update state law by adding new requirements for mobile home park owners and expanding state oversight.

Waxler spoke with Rep. Paula Stark of St. Cloud as she traveled to Tallahassee ahead of the start of the legislative session. Stark is sponsoring House Bill 703, along with another proposal that would provide rental assistance to mobile home residents who fall behind.

“We’ve been spending years talking about affordable housing. We’ve not addressed this piece of the affordable housing,” Stark said.

House Bill 703 focuses on transparency, enforcement and how disputes between residents and park owners are handled.

Stark said she has seen too many people lose their homes because of sudden rent hikes and displacement.

“We are trying to level the playing field a little bit. Put some pieces in place so they can stay put, stay where they are,” Stark said.

A companion bill has also been filed in the state Senate by Sen. LaVon Bracy Davis of Ocoee.

Last week, Waxler spoke with a group of Clearwater mobile home residents who have been pushing for more oversight. They said the issue gained momentum after Tampa Bay 28's coverage following the 2024 hurricanes.

“You effectively opened doors for us. The legistlators that saw the reporting met with us. And made a point of saying I saw it,” said Michael Deady.

Deady said House Bill 703 would require full disclosure of changes to rent and fees.

“You can’t just come in and say we’d like a 5% increase. You have to actually document what costs increased and have the proof behind it,” he said.

The Senate proposal would also give residents more time to pay rent after receiving notice and require park owners to accept checks as payment.

“These people that are living…us. That are living in mobile homes we need help from you. These people that are listening to us and those representatives that are there, they are amazing. We will vote for them again,” said Judy Marriott.

Stark said the issue is nonpartisan and something lawmakers across the aisle should support.

House Bill 703: https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2026/703

House Bill 267: https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2026/267

Senate Bill 1550: https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2026/1550



