Coast Guard searches for missing fisherman off Florida’s Gulf Coast

FLORIDA — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman reported missing Monday morning about 82 miles west of Anclote.
Officials said a crew member aboard the fishing vessel Bearcat contacted watchstanders at 10:30 a.m. to report that Robert Luca was missing.
Aircrews have been deployed to the area to conduct search-and-rescue operations. Anyone with information is asked to call Sector St. Petersburg at 866-881-1392.
This is a developing story.
