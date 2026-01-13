Coast Guard searches for missing fisherman off Florida’s Gulf Coast

FLORIDA — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman reported missing Monday morning about 82 miles west of Anclote.

Officials said a crew member aboard the fishing vessel Bearcat contacted watchstanders at 10:30 a.m. to report that Robert Luca was missing.

Aircrews have been deployed to the area to conduct search-and-rescue operations. Anyone with information is asked to call Sector St. Petersburg at 866-881-1392.

This is a developing story.