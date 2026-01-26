News to Know for Jan. 26

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and hopefully you got outside this weekend so soak up some warm weather before another cold front moves through our area. Meteorologist Greg Dee says while we're starting this morning with milder temperatures, by the time night falls, we'll see temperatures in the 50s before most of us wake up in the low 30s. In short, its time to whip out your one winter coat today and carry it with you throughout the week.

News to Know

Videos dispute federal account of fatal shooting of Minneapolis protester: Alex Pretti, 37, was shot and killed Saturday while protesting the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

While most of the country deals with a major winter storm, temperatures across Tampa Bay are expected to drop. Here are cold-weather shelters available.

Gulf Coast businesses express questions and concerns over proposed oil drilling: Coastal business owners tell reporter Robert Boyd they find themselves thinking back to 2010, when the Deepwater Horizon oil spill caused devastating effects to the environment and tourism industry.

On Saturday, a little before 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a "person down" call on I-275 involving an unresponsive 4-year-old.



Today's Weather Outlook

A big cold front moves through today. Meteorologist Greg Dee says not to use this morning's weather as a gauge for what to expect this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 26, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Lightning look to bounce back at home

The Bolts' 15-game point streak ended on Saturday during an 8-5 loss to the Blue Jackets on the road.

The game still included a highlight, despite the loss, with Nikita Kucherov scoring his 383rd career goal and tying Vincent Lecavalier for second on the Lightning’s all-time list.

The Lightning will look to get back on track when they return home to Benchmark International Arena to host the Utah Mammoth for the final time in this season series.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

SoDough Square in St. Pete serves Detroit-style delights from square pizza to loaded hot dogs. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly checked out the new spot located on the 6900 block of St. Pete's Fourth Street.

SoDough Square in St. Pete serves Detroit-style delights like square pizza

Things to Do this Monday, Jan. 26

Cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning as they face off against the Utah Mammoth in an action-packed game.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $47

Celebrate Vietnamese culture with music, dance, and vibrant performances at the Lunar New Year Show at Seminole Hard Rock’s Event Center.

When: 9 p.m. Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa Cost: $76

Experience the suspense and intrigue of The Secret Agent brought to life on stage.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $14



