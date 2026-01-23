Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIST: Cold weather shelters to open in Tampa Bay area ahead of week of near freezing temps

Cold weather
WFTS
Cold weather
Posted
and last updated

While most of the country deals with a major winter storm, temperatures across Tampa Bay are expected to drop. Here are cold-weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.

Citrus County

No information provided

Hardee County

No information provided

Hernando County

Hernando County Emergency Management, in partnership with the City of Brooksville, is opening a warming center to provide warmth and comfort to those in need.

The warming center will open Monday, Jan. 26, through Thursday, Jan. 29, between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

  • Enrichment Center located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601

Important Information:
· The warming center will not include meals or cots.
· Pets are not accepted in the warming center.

Hillsborough County

No information provided

Manatee County

No information provided

Pasco County

As extremely cold air remains in the area, Pasco County cold weather shelters will be open on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27.

  • Shady Hills Mission Chapel: 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
    Call 727-856-2948 for more info
  • First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills: 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills
    Call 615-483-4356 for more info
  • Both shelters open from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day

Pinellas County

Cold night shelters to open Monday Jan. 26

  • St. Timothy Luthern Church
    812 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs

  • First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

    411 Turner Street, Clearwater
    Allows leashed/contained pets

  • Boys & Girls Club of Pinellas Park

    7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park
    PSTA Route #74

  • First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park
    9025 49th St. N, Pinellas Park
    Allows leashed/contained pets

  • Unitarian Universalist Church

    100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg
    Requires the use of stairs

  • Salvation Army 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
    Requires valid ID for entry
  • Allendale Church
    3803 Haines Rd. N, St. Petersburg
  • Northwest Church
    6330 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg
    Allows leashed/contained pets

Sarasota County

No information provided

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.


Share Your Story with Blake

Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.
Contact Blake Phillips

.

AI-generated fake evidence is landing people in jail as courts struggle with new technology

From fabricated texts in domestic violence cases to fake photos in assault claims, artificial intelligence is creating new challenges for judges and juries nationwide.

AI-generated evidence is landing people in jail

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.