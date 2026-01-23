LIST: Cold weather shelters to open in Tampa Bay area ahead of week of near freezing temps

While most of the country deals with a major winter storm, temperatures across Tampa Bay are expected to drop. Here are cold-weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.
Citrus County
No information provided
Hardee County
No information provided
Hernando County
Hernando County Emergency Management, in partnership with the City of Brooksville, is opening a warming center to provide warmth and comfort to those in need.
The warming center will open Monday, Jan. 26, through Thursday, Jan. 29, between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.
- Enrichment Center located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601
Important Information:
· The warming center will not include meals or cots.
· Pets are not accepted in the warming center.
Hillsborough County
No information provided
Manatee County
No information provided
Pasco County
As extremely cold air remains in the area, Pasco County cold weather shelters will be open on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27.
- Shady Hills Mission Chapel: 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
Call 727-856-2948 for more info
- First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills: 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills
Call 615-483-4356 for more info
- Both shelters open from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day
Pinellas County
Cold night shelters to open Monday Jan. 26
- St. Timothy Luthern Church
812 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs
-
First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
411 Turner Street, Clearwater
Allows leashed/contained pets
-
Boys & Girls Club of Pinellas Park
7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park
PSTA Route #74
- First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park
9025 49th St. N, Pinellas Park
Allows leashed/contained pets
-
Unitarian Universalist Church
100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg
Requires the use of stairs
- Salvation Army 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
Requires valid ID for entry
- Allendale Church
3803 Haines Rd. N, St. Petersburg
- Northwest Church
6330 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg
Allows leashed/contained pets
Sarasota County
No information provided
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
