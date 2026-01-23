LIST: Cold weather shelters to open in Tampa Bay area ahead of week of near freezing temps

While most of the country deals with a major winter storm, temperatures across Tampa Bay are expected to drop. Here are cold-weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.

Citrus County

No information provided

Hardee County

No information provided

Hernando County

Hernando County Emergency Management, in partnership with the City of Brooksville, is opening a warming center to provide warmth and comfort to those in need.

The warming center will open Monday, Jan. 26, through Thursday, Jan. 29, between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.



Enrichment Center located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601

Important Information:

· The warming center will not include meals or cots.

· Pets are not accepted in the warming center.

Hillsborough County

No information provided

Manatee County

No information provided

Pasco County

As extremely cold air remains in the area, Pasco County cold weather shelters will be open on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27.



Shady Hills Mission Chapel: 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill

Call 727-856-2948 for more info



Call 727-856-2948 for more info First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills: 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills

Call 615-483-4356 for more info



Call 615-483-4356 for more info Both shelters open from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day

Pinellas County

Cold night shelters to open Monday Jan. 26

St. Timothy Luthern Church

812 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs



812 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs First United Methodist Church of Clearwater 411 Turner Street, Clearwater

Allows leashed/contained pets



Boys & Girls Club of Pinellas Park 7790 61 st St. N, Pinellas Park

PSTA Route #74



First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park

9025 49 th St. N, Pinellas Park

Allows leashed/contained pets



9025 49 St. N, Pinellas Park Allows leashed/contained pets Unitarian Universalist Church 100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg

Requires the use of stairs



Salvation Army 1400 4 th Street South, St. Petersburg

Requires valid ID for entry



Requires valid ID for entry Allendale Church

3803 Haines Rd. N, St. Petersburg



3803 Haines Rd. N, St. Petersburg Northwest Church

6330 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg

Allows leashed/contained pets

Sarasota County

No information provided

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.