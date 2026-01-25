Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deputies save 4-year-old child’s life after medical emergency on I-275

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A child’s life was saved in the middle of highway traffic.

On Saturday, a little before 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a “person down” call on I-275 involving an unresponsive 4-year-old. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), when deputies arrived, the child was not breathing and had no pulse.

Deputies immediately started CPR and rescue breathing, continuing lifesaving efforts until Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) arrived and took over care.

The child was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital and is now in stable condition, officials said.

