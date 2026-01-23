Gulf Coast businesses express questions and concerns over proposed oil drilling

PASS-A-GRILLE BEACH, Fla. — Coastal businesses are paying particularly close attention to the new proposal to increase drilling off the Gulf Coast. Many of them think back to 2010 when the Deepwater Horizon oil spill caused devastating effects to the environment and tourism industry.

“The oil kept coming, and when we would get a four, five, six-foot surge out here, it would turn the water, turn the sand, and you would get little droplets of oil that would get on your feet,” said Rick Falkenstein, owner of Hurricanes Seafood Restaurant.

Hurricanes have been a staple at Pass-a-Grille Beach since 1977. They’ve been through their fair share of hurricanes, but they say nothing was worse for business than the 2010 oil spill. Falkenstein says they saw a decrease in business by more than 60% for the next two years, leading to drastic cuts in staff hours.

Cecile Mendoza has been a server in Pass-a-Grille for multiple restaurants over the past two decades. She says people come here for the natural beauty and we shouldn’t take it for granted.

“I look out there, I see the sunset every single day, do I want something to ruin that? No, I don’t,” said Mendoza. “

Rick says he needs some reassurance from the government before he can look out at the Gulf with confidence when it comes to drilling.

“Are they using old technology? Or as we all know, technology has advanced itself. Do they have better recovery equipment? If they do, then I would probably be for it, but if not, I’d be against it,” said Falkenstein.

While at the neighboring Keystone Motel, manager Danielle Dashiell remembers what it was like for guests in 2010, afraid to walk barefoot on the beach.

“I remember it being really scary. I also remember balls of oil washing up on the shoreline,” said Dashiell. “This is our most precious resource, the Gulf, the fish, the mammals, all of it, the sand.”

Danielle also says the timing of this announcement is stressful. Many in her community are still trying to rebound from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“A lot of businesses are not reopened. What if something like this happens again? I don’t think people can survive another hit, to be honest,” said Dashiell.



