News to Know for Jan. 27

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and with most of us waking up with feel-like temperatures in the 20s, it's hard to believe that it was 80 degrees and sunny over the weekend. Meteorologist Greg Dee says this cold weather is here to stay, and with Saturday's Gasparilla event looking like one of the coldest on record, it's probably a good idea to brainstorm how to work a jacket into your pirate costume.

News to Know

Protesters gather in Zephyrhills demanding justice after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota: Demonstrators lined streets near Alice Park following the weekend death of Alex Pretti during an immigration enforcement operation. Protestors share their frustrations with Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez.



Travelers spend extra time at Tampa airport as Winter Storm Fern disrupts flights nationwide: Reporter Jada Williams went to the airport today to talk to people who found themselves stuck in Tampa a little longer than expected, their eyes glued to departure and arrival boards as delays mounted.



WFTS

Tampa Bay nonprofit fights human trafficking after dark: Reporter Keely McCormick speaks to volunteers with HeartDance Foundation who head into strip clubs across the Tampa Bay region, looking for signs of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.



30 people dead from effects of winter storm as more freezing cold pummels US: Many in the U.S. faced another night of below-freezing temperatures and no electricity after a colossal winter storm heaped more snow Monday on the Northeast and kept parts of the South coated in ice. At least 30 deaths were reported in states afflicted with severe cold.

Today's Weather Outlook

The coldest weather in a while is here to stay. Meteorologist Greg Dee says Saturday's Gasparilla event could be one of the coldest on record.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Jan 27 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report highlights the most popular used cars, dominated by pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles, offering insights for buyers and sellers in today’s market. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking the vehicle’s title for accidents and repairs and having an independent mechanic inspect it before purchase.

Susan Solves It: Used Car Trends

Bolts move atop the Eastern Conference after shutout victory over Utah Mammoth

The Lightning returned to Benchmark International Arena on Monday night and secured a 2-0 win over the Utah Mammoth with goals from Darren Raddysh and Brandon Hagel.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for his second shutout of the season, maintaining the shutout and pushing the Bolts to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Nikita Kucherov was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week before Monday's game, and he celebrated by putting up his 53rd assist of the season.

The Bolts will look to maintain that home-ice momentum when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 6 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Jan. 27

Explore Tampa’s sights and hidden gems on the Blue Bay & Green Spaces scavenger hunt filled with clues and local discoveries.

When: 8 a.m. Where: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: $12.99

Watch the gripping drama of Incendies (2010) as a woman’s will sends her adult children on a journey to uncover deep family secrets.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12

(2010) as a woman’s will sends her adult children on a journey to uncover deep family secrets. Celebrate camaraderie and connection at The League Hospitality Nights at 1983 with good conversation and community spirit.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa Cost: Free



