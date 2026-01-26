Travelers spend extra time at Tampa airport as Winter Storm Fern disrupts flights nationwide

TAMPA, Fla. — As Winter Storm Fern continues to blanket much of the country with snow and ice, Floridians have been spared for the most part. But at Tampa International Airport, the effects of Fern are all too real for travelers.

I went to the airport today to talk to people who found themselves stuck in Tampa a little longer than expected, their eyes glued to departure and arrival boards as delays mounted.

The question on everyone's mind: How do you kill time in the airport when delays plague your plans? Some passengers snuggled up in chairs for naps, others knocked out work on their computers, and many chatted over snacks while waiting.

"We were gonna go to the beach this morning, but then we woke up a little late, and then we're like, oh, let's get to the airport. Hurry up," Alma Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez and Mellisa Soto talked to me while trying to get back to Phoenix, their attention focused on the departure board, where red delay notifications kept popping up.

"We're supposed to leave at 12:45 and now we're leaving hopefully 6:30 so we still got to get to Austin and wait for our flight to finally get home to Phoenix," Soto said.

Their eyes remained glued to the departure board, hoping for better news.

"Hoping that it changes again, because it changed to 8:45 and now it's back at 6:30 so fingers crossed that it keeps going up," Gonzalez said.

"We thought we were running late, but apparently we're not, because the flight is running late, so we're delayed a few hours unexpected," Soto said.

Soto and her travel companion are worried about making their connecting flight in Austin, especially given the weather conditions Texas has been experiencing. Their team members who left earlier have already made it home to Phoenix.

Just like those two, so many people at Tampa International Airport on Monday were dealing with the same waiting game.

Amy Mungons and her husband traveled from Detroit to Tampa last Wednesday for a four-night cruise, but their return journey has been plagued with delays. Their original 2:15 p.m. flight was first moved to 5 p.m., then to 6:28 p.m., and remains pending because their connecting flight hasn't even left Detroit.

"We had a flight out of Detroit on Wednesday of last week. We had an hour and a half delay on that flight to head down here to Tampa due to the snowstorms that we were having at that time, so they had to de-ice the plane," Mungons said.

The couple tried to get on an 11:40 a.m. flight that departed on time, but it was fully booked as everyone wanted to get home.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Sunday saw the most canceled flights since COVID. FlightAware reports that more than 11,600 flights were canceled that day alone.

Now it's a test of patience for passengers.

"I am, but the husband's not. He'll probably be up wandering after a half hour and be like, gonna go for a walk," Mungons said.

However, they're also concerned about the 10 to 12 inches of snow waiting for them back home and the fact that Mungons' 81-year-old father plans to drive from Toledo to Detroit to pick them up.

"If the roads get too bad and you'll be like, we're just not gonna do it. We'll figure some something else out to get home," Mungons said. "It's my dad. Wants to make sure his daughter and his son in law get home safe."

The best piece of advice I'm hearing from travelers is to get to the airport as soon as you can. Those departure times are changing constantly, and sometimes it even means catching an earlier flight.



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure.

