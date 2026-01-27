ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Dozens of protesters lined the streets near Alice Park in Zephyrhills on Monday afternoon, demanding justice following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minnesota over the weekend.

The demonstration was one of many across the country sparked by a video that circulated online showing Pretti's death during an immigration enforcement operation.

"I was very hurt, very upset," said Courtney Clarke, who organized the protest. "He was executed by ICE, and we are not standing by and letting that be okay."

WATCH: Protesters gather in Zephyrhills demanding justice after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota

Protesters gather in Zephyrhills demanding justice after shooting in Minnesota

More than 50 people gathered with signs and flags, expressing their outrage over what they called excessive force by federal agents.

"I'm very disgusted with the way the country is being changed and run," said Don Higgs, a protester who attended the demonstration.

The protesters are demanding accountability not only for Pretti's death but also for Renee Good, a woman who was shot and killed by ICE agents earlier this month.

"I understand they have a job to do, but their job does not include complying and dying," Clarke said.

Clarke expressed frustration with what she sees as inconsistency regarding gun rights advocacy.

"I'm very confused about why the 2nd amendment people are now yelling that he shouldn't have been legally having the weapon - so I don't know which way they're going, I'm getting whiplash," Clarke said.

Federal officials have defended the actions of the ICE agents involved in the weekend shooting. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the incident during a briefing.

"While Americans have a constitutional right to bear arms, Americans do not have a constitutional right to impede lawful immigration enforcement operations," Leavitt said.

Local police officers monitored the demonstration throughout the evening.

One counter-protester attended but declined to speak on camera, telling Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez off-camera that while he was unhappy about the death, he believes people should not interfere with ICE operations.



