News to Know for Jan. 6

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 6, and on this day in 1975, the daytime game show "Wheel of Fortune" debuted on NBC. Over 50 years later, the wheel is still spinning, and many avid fans still can't watch it without yelling letters out loud from the couch.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Immigration attorneys discuss what's next for Venezuelan asylum seekers after Maduro's capture: Paul Palacios is an immigration attorney in Tampa. He told reporter Julie Salomone he grew up in Venezuela, but has not returned since 2009.

Paul Palacios is an immigration attorney in Tampa. He told reporter Julie Salomone he grew up in Venezuela, but has not returned since 2009. Experts debunk common myths about human trafficking during awareness month: January is Human Trafficking Awareness month, and Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez sat down with experts to break down the myths often associated with dramatic kidnappings or crimes happening far from home.



WFTS

Route 1 bus fare returns to $2 after year-long free pilot program ends: Monday marked the end of a year-long pilot program that saw ridership increase by 45 percent. Reporter Jada Williams shares down survey data collected from passengers.

Monday marked the end of a year-long pilot program that saw ridership increase by 45 percent. Reporter Jada Williams shares down survey data collected from passengers. Todd Bowles: 'I've earned the chance' to keep my job: The Bucs cleaned out their lockers on Monday and Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger breaks down player commentary and what's next for the team.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Patchy fog again this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says he expects the warm weather to continue until another weekend cold front rolls in.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tuesday morning forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A record number of holiday shoppers used buy-now-pay-later options, but experts warn about penalties, credit score impacts, and limited protections. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises being cautious with buy now, pay later plans by making payments on time, understanding how credit scores impact them, and knowing your protections before you buy.

Susan Solves It: Holiday Payment Trends

Bolts back at home on a seven-game win streak

The Bolts are back at home to host the Colorado Avalanche after a memorable 7-3 win against the San Jose Sharks to finish their week-long road trip.

The game was memorable on multiple fronts, with Darren Raddysh scoring a hat-trick, Nikita Kucherov registering a season-high five points and the Bolts securing their seventh consecutive win.

Kucherov was also recognized yesterday as the NHL’s “First Star” for the second consecutive week, posting 3-7—10 points in the last three games.

The Bolts will look to keep their win streak alive against the Avalanche tonight when the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

The Baking Soldier in Tarpon Springs is a sweet way to celebrate Epiphany. Owned by a Navy veteran, this sweet shop excels at Key Lime Pie and decadent chocolate. Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly got the chance to check out the shop himself.

The Baking Soldier in Tarpon Springs is a sweet way to celebrate Epiphany

Things to Do this Jan. 6

Cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $74

Experience Marty Supreme bringing high-energy entertainment and unforgettable performances to the stage.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $14

Enjoy The League Hospitality Nights in 1983 with great vibes, music, and a lively crowd.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.