Lightning look to extended seven-game win streak as they take on the Avalanche

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday after Darren Raddysh recorded a hat trick in the Lightning's 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

The Bolts extended their winning streak to seven games as they moved into first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

Forward Nikita Kucherov was recognized as the NHL’s “First Star” for the second consecutive week, posting 3-7—10 points in the last three games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 3-2.

Colorado Avalanche (31-3-7, 69 pts)

Vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (25-13-3, 53 pts)

When: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa

Coverage starts on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 at 6:30 p.m. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.