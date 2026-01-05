Route 1 bus fare returns to $2 after year-long free pilot program ends

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Tampa's Route 1 bus service is no longer free as of today, marking the end of a year-long pilot program that saw ridership increase by 45 percent.

The city-funded initiative, which made the popular route completely free for passengers throughout 2025, has been replaced with a new program offering additional rides rather than fare-free service. Passengers now pay $2 per ride, the same cost as before the pilot program began.

As part of the transition, Route 1 will now run every 15 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, and every 20 minutes between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. On weekends, buses will operate every 20 minutes between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

"It's a real win for residents here in the city of Tampa, and a real win for everyday working people," said Luis Viera, Tampa City Council District 7 representative. The route serves University of South Florida students, Hillsborough Community College attendees, trade school students, working families and veterans seeking care at the Veterans Administration.

The pilot program was funded by a $1.3 million investment from Tampa's general budget. Councilman Viera called it a historic commitment to mass transit funding that traditionally doesn't come from city coffers.

Data from the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority shows the program generated 445,000 trips between January and November 2025, a 45% increase in ridership. On-time performance also improved by 7% during the same period.

Survey results revealed that 80.7% of riders plan to continue using Route 1 after fares returned, while 68.5% of riders used the service three or more days per week. The top three destinations were work, groceries and shopping, and healthcare services.

Passengers had varying reactions to the program's end and the return of fares.

Derek, a regular Route 1 rider, expressed satisfaction with the current pricing structure.

"To me, it's already cheap. I mean, how cheaper do you want it? Between $32 and $67 a month, that's cheap," Derek said. "If you go to New York or northeast or somewhere, they want more than that."

Derek, who rides the bus five days a week for groceries, exercise and general transportation, said he has no complaints about the service and considers it much cheaper than car ownership.

However, Lisa, another passenger, described challenges during the free fare period.

"I felt sorry for the bus drivers. They caught all kinds of hell because every walk of life filled their buses, and it was all about drama," Lisa said. She said she avoided the route when possible during the free period due to overcrowding and behavioral issues.

"When I first got on this bus, a fight broke out," Lisa said.

The pilot program's reauthorization passed unanimously on the city council, a stark contrast to the original proposal that passed by just one vote.

"In government, you try experiments, and you try ideas, and if it doesn't work, then you try something else," Viera said.

The councilman credited Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak for proposing the initiative and working with transit activists to make it happen.

According to HART, more than 68% of riders used the service more than three times daily, primarily for work, grocery shopping and healthcare needs.

"If you build it, they will come," Viera said, referencing the movie Field of Dreams. "If you put the investments in mass transit, people will use them."

While the fare-free program has ended, discussions about expanding mass transit access continue. Viera emphasized the need for an independent revenue source to fund additional buses and routes, mentioning his support for penny sales tax initiatives in 2018 and 2022.

Route 1 connects downtown Tampa to Fletcher and Fowler avenues, serving major destinations including Walmart and providing crucial transportation links for residents without personal vehicles.



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County.

