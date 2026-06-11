News to Know for June 11

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we're headed into another rainy day in Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we can expect another day of scattered storms, with most of the rain holding off until the afternoon. The good news? The weekend is nearly in sight, and while we'll still see some showers, there are plenty of indoor activities on the agenda to keep you busy as the rain passes through.

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News to Know

Rays make pitch to Drew Park residents as key $100M funding vote faces another delay: Rays CEO Ken Babby and his team answered questions from community members and business owners as they continue to seek roughly $100 million in redevelopment funding for their proposed Tampa stadium.



Rays CEO Ken Babby and his team answered questions from community members and business owners as they continue to seek roughly $100 million in redevelopment funding for their proposed Tampa stadium. World Cup what to know: Mexico kicks off a supersized, 48-team tournament: This year's tournament — which is hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico — was expanded to 48 teams that will play in 16 stadiums in a record 104 matches over the 39-day tournament.

WFTS

This year's tournament — which is hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico — was expanded to 48 teams that will play in 16 stadiums in a record 104 matches over the 39-day tournament. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth praises troops at CENTCOM in Tampa: Cameras were not allowed inside the base, but the remarks Hegseth made to troops were shared on the Department of Defense's official X account.



Cameras were not allowed inside the base, but the remarks Hegseth made to troops were shared on the Department of Defense's official X account. Palmetto man convicted of 8th DUI offense: A Palmetto man is facing 15 years in prison after being found guilty of his eighth drunk driving offense.



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Today's Weather Outlook

No rain expected this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see scattered rain and storms develop around noon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 11, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Thursday, June 11