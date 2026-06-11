TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays took their stadium proposal directly to the Drew Park community Wednesday night.

Rays CEO Ken Babby and his team answered questions from community members and business owners as they continue to seek roughly $100 million in redevelopment funding for their proposed Tampa stadium.

WATCH: Rays make pitch to Drew Park residents as key $100M funding vote faces another delay

Rays make pitch to Drew Park residents as $100M funding vote faces another delay

The meeting came weeks after Drew Park Community Advisory Committee Chair Maritza Astorquiza complained the group had been left out of discussions related to the project’s financing.

She believes her neighborhood deserves a stronger voice because the Rays, to help make the stadium deal work, are seeking to use $100 million in tax revenue generated within Drew Park that could otherwise be used for other community projects.

Supporters and skeptics attended the meeting at Hillsborough College. Some called the proposed stadium a once-in-a-generation investment that would bring jobs and new development.

Others expressed concerns. Some of them asked questions about traffic, displacement driven by increased property tax assessments, and whether the neighborhood would receive enough benefit in return.

Astorquiza said community members deserve a greater voice and more guaranteed protections before any final decisions are made.

“I don’t see how the city, the county, and the [Community Redevelopment Agency] can move forward without considering what the community needs are, for our protection,” Astorquiza said.

Babby, meanwhile, repeatedly emphasized the team's commitment to Tampa and Drew Park.

“We care about you. We care about your community. We’re not afraid to answer the tough questions,” Babby told attendees.

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The $100 million in funding still requires approval from Tampa's Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).

However, CRA Chair Alan Clendenin told Tampa Bay 28 he plans to ask the board to delay Thursday's scheduled vote. Clendenin said Florida's proposed constitutional amendment to reduce property taxes, along with the need for more time to explore financing options, prompted the request.

In an interview with Tampa Bay 28, Babby said he does not believe the proposed property tax amendment, if ultimately approved by voters, would jeopardize the stadium project.

WFTS

Babby also said the team expects to continue negotiations with city and county officials and is scheduled to meet with local leaders again on Thursday as work continues on final agreements.

Asked about the Tampa Sports Authority's letter urging Hillsborough County to prioritize the Buccaneers' stadium needs, Babby dismissed the idea that the projects are in competition.

“We believe that there’s money for all sports teams, and you know, rising tides lift all ships,” he said.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.