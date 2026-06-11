Palmetto man convicted of 8th DUI offense

MANATEE COUNTY, FLA. — A Palmetto man is facing 15 years in prison after being found guilty of his eighth drunk driving offense.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 12th Judicial Circuit, a jury convicted Ronald Willard, 55, of driving under the influence; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked based on DUI, refusal, death/ serious bodily injury, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer; and driving while license permanently revoked.

The crimes were committed on Sept. 18, 2024, which were investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). This was Williard’s eighth DUI offense.

The crimes combined carry a maximum possible sentence of 15 years in prison. He had already served nearly four years in prison for DUI, state prosecutors said.

According to a MCSO report, on Sept. 18, Willard arrived at a victim’s home in Bradenton to fight him. When MCSO deputies arrived, they saw Willard behind the wheel in his car and determined he was intoxicated after a sobriety check.

Willard also was driving at a time when his driving privileges had been permanently revoked, authorities said. He had six prior driving while license suspended convictions.

State prosecutors said they would be seeking a substantial prison sentence for Willard.

The trial was held at the Manatee County Courthouse on June 8-9.

“We appreciate the hard work of the deputies of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, as well as the time and attention of the jurors in this case in rendering a just and deserved verdict,” said Assistant State Attorney Tanner Woods. “This defendant has been a menace to society, both on and off the road, for many years, as indicated by his substantial criminal record, and the State hopes to make sure he receives a sentence that will protect the people of the State Florida for many years to come.”

Sentencing is scheduled for a future date.