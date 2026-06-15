News to Know for June 15

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're kicking off a brand new week in Tampa Bay after another busy weekend. Whether you spent your weekend outside trying to soak up the rare patches of sun or indoors cheering on your favorite teams, it's time to slowly get back into the swing of things.

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News to Know

Tampa Bay in 1776: A wild frontier few of us would recognize today: While the Founding Fathers debated liberty, the place we now know as Tampa Bay was a world apart.



While the Founding Fathers debated liberty, the place we now know as Tampa Bay was a world apart. Sen. Rick Scott to hold press conference with Jewish leaders ahead of Kanye West concerts: United States Sen. Rick Scott is scheduled to hold a press conference at The Florida Holocaust Museum on Monday morning to demand that no public funds be used to platform Kanye West's upcoming concerts.

WFTS

United States Sen. Rick Scott is scheduled to hold a press conference at The Florida Holocaust Museum on Monday morning to demand that no public funds be used to platform Kanye West's upcoming concerts. Largo PD stops heist after armed man with ski mask climbs apartment balcony: affidavit: Largo police stopped a heist on Saturday after an armed man in a ski mask climbed a second-story apartment balcony to steal money, authorities said.



Largo police stopped a heist on Saturday after an armed man in a ski mask climbed a second-story apartment balcony to steal money, authorities said. Lake County crash kills 81-year-old driver, injures passenger: FHP: An 81-year-old driver was killed, and a 79-year-old passenger was seriously injured after an SUV crashed into a guardrail and several trees in Lake County on Sunday evening.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Temps in the 80s this morning under partly cloudy skies. Meteorologist Greg Dee says pop-up showers are possible east of I-75.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

June 15, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Some companies use personal data to set online prices, prompting debates over fairness, transparency, and potential benefits. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to clear browser cookies, use private browsing modes, and review privacy settings on shopping apps and websites to limit how much personal data companies collect.

Susan Solves It: Surveillance Pricing

Things to Do this Monday, June 15