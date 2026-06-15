Largo PD stops heist after armed man with ski mask climbs apartment balcony: affidavit

LARGO, FLA. — Largo police stopped a heist on Saturday after an armed man in a ski mask climbed a second-story apartment balcony to steal money, authorities said.

Timothy Combs, 25, of New Port Richey was charged with home invasion robbery.

According to the Largo Police Department (LPD) , Combs, believing there was a substantial amount of money in an apartment on Rosery Road Northeast, climbed the second story balcony using support beams.

At the time, Combs was wearing a ski mask and was armed with a Ruger and a Glock pistol and a knife, the report stated.

When LPD officers arrived they spotted Combs on the balcony with two other suspects, officials said.

Statements obtained from the other suspects determined that that Combs and his accomplices had a premediated plan to enter the dwelling to steal the money believed to be inside.

Combs was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.