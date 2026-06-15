Sen. Rick Scott to hold press conference with Jewish leaders ahead of Kanye West concerts

ST. PETE, Fla. — United States Sen. Rick Scott is scheduled to hold a press conference at The Florida Holocaust Museum on Monday morning to demand that no public funds be used to platform Kanye West's upcoming concerts.

The release said Sen. Scott will be joined by U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, Chair of the Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, Leo Terrell, Jewish community leaders, and state and local officials.

During the press conference, the release said officials will demand "that no public funds be used to platform Kanye West’s hateful, antisemitic rhetoric for concerts currently planned later this month at a taxpayer-supported venue."

The press conference comes after Sen. Scott wrote a letter urging Tampa officials to review the Ye concert.

West, who now goes by Ye, is scheduled to perform at Raymond James Stadium on June 26 and 28.

Monday's press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Florida Holocaust Museum.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.