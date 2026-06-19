News to Know for June 19

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the day in 1865 when the last remaining slaves in the U.S. were freed. The holiday will be commemorated across Tampa Bay with festivals, concerts, and more. Meteorologist Ally Blake says there is another Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., so make sure you're staying hydrated if you plan to attend any outdoor events.

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News to Know

Tampa opens cooling stations as extreme heat advisory remains in effect: Tampa is opening four cooling stations for residents as extreme heat pushes temperatures into the upper 90s with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.



Tampa is opening four cooling stations for residents as extreme heat pushes temperatures into the upper 90s with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. LIST: Juneteenth events around the Tampa Bay area: Juneteenth will be celebrated around the Tampa Bay area with food, music, activities and more. Here is a list of events happening around the Tampa Bay area to commemorate June 19. WFTS

Polk rejects Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return, many neighboring counties don't: When a rabid cat bit five people in Polk County earlier this month, one of the victims walked away with more than painful shots.



When a rabid cat bit five people in Polk County earlier this month, one of the victims walked away with more than painful shots. Man arrested after altering explicit photos with faces of victim, daughters: PPPD: A Pinellas Park man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of digitally altering images of nude females to include the faces of a victim and her daughters, authorities said.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Heat advisories are up again from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meteorologist Ally Blake says this hot and humid pattern continues into the weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report shows summer camp costs in some states can exceed $2,200 per week, with Florida averaging around $1,200, prompting families to seek ways to save. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises planning early to access discounted rates, looking for camps that offer scholarships, and taking advantage of payment plans to better manage costs.

Susan Solves It: Rising Camp Costs

Things to Do this Friday, June 19