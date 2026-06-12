LIST: Juneteenth events around the Tampa Bay area

Juneteenth will be celebrated around the Tampa Bay area with food, music, activities and more. Here is a list of events happening around the Tampa Bay area to commemorate June 19.
June 12
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City of Tampa’s Annual Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony
- When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: 2555 East Hanna Avenue
- Cost: Free
- Info: The City of Tampa hosts the Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony and wellness fair
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St. Pete. Juneteenth celebration at Sunshine Senior Center
- When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Sunshine Senior Center, 330 5th Street North
- Cost: Free, registration required
- Info: Celebration will have activities, live entertainment, and opportunities for learning and connection.
June 13
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Juneteenth Street Festival
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: 1345 West Main Street, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Info: Live entertainment, food vendors. Embrace the spirit of freedom and unity at this vibrant celebration, open to all and free of charge.
June 15
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Juneteenth Commemoration at the Straz Center
- When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Straz Center, 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa
- Cost: Free, registration required
- The Sixth Annual Juneteenth Commemoration will recognize the importance of Juneteenth. It will include spoken remembrances, historically important writings, music, poetry, and more.
June 19
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Juneteenth All White Party
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: The Roadhouse and museum, 10575 49th Street North
- Cost: Free; food and VIP seating available for purchase.
- Info: All white party featuring K-luv and the United Funk Foundation, and the Beatdown Band
Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event
A family claims a 17-year-old was waved into a parking spot by an attendant, paid $45 to park, and still had her grandfather's truck towed during a Lightning playoff game.
Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event