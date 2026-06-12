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LIST: Juneteenth events around the Tampa Bay area

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Nati Harnik/AP via CNN Newsource
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Juneteenth will be celebrated around the Tampa Bay area with food, music, activities and more. Here is a list of events happening around the Tampa Bay area to commemorate June 19.

June 12

June 13

  • Juneteenth Street Festival

    • When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Where: 1345 West Main Street, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
    • Info: Live entertainment, food vendors. Embrace the spirit of freedom and unity at this vibrant celebration, open to all and free of charge.

June 15

  • Juneteenth Commemoration at the Straz Center

    • When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Where: Straz Center, 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa
    • Cost: Free, registration required
    • The Sixth Annual Juneteenth Commemoration will recognize the importance of Juneteenth. It will include spoken remembrances, historically important writings, music, poetry, and more.

June 19

  • Juneteenth All White Party

    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: The Roadhouse and museum, 10575 49th Street North
    • Cost: Free; food and VIP seating available for purchase.
    • Info: All white party featuring K-luv and the United Funk Foundation, and the Beatdown Band

Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event

A family claims a 17-year-old was waved into a parking spot by an attendant, paid $45 to park, and still had her grandfather's truck towed during a Lightning playoff game.

Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event

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