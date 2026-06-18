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Tampa opens cooling stations as extreme heat advisory remains in effect

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TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is opening four cooling stations for residents as extreme heat pushes temperatures into the upper 90s with heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.

City officials said the cooling stations will operate on Friday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The locations include Barksdale Adult Activity Center, George Bartholomew Center, Ragan Park Center, and Kate Jackson Community Center.

The facilities are open to all residents, especially those without air conditioning, and provide a safe, air-conditioned space to cool down during extreme heat.

10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident

State troopers said a 10-year-old on a bicycle attempted to cross the highway when he was struck by two vehicles.

10-year-old Pasco County boy suffers life-threatening injuries after accident

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