Man arrested after altering explicit photos with faces of victim, daughters: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — A Pinellas Park man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of digitally altering images of nude females to include the faces of a victim and her daughters, authorities said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) charged James Boese with generating altered sex depiction of a person without consent. The victim went to the police department after she found a USB device she had found while doing the laundry.

While viewing the contents on a laptop, the victim found numerous sexually explicit images featuring nude females, some appearing to be underage, with their faces altered with her and her daughters’ faces, an arrest affidavit stated.

When the victim confronted Boese, he said did it because he was a “horny male,” the report stated.

During the investigation, an anonymous tip was called into the PPPD saying Boese was observed wearing women’s clothing while viewing sexually explicit content of “little girls” and photographing the content on his cell phone, PPPD officials said.

After a warrant was executed to collect electronic evidence, Boese told police he had altered the images to include the victims’ faces, the report stated.

The report did not state what the relationship was between Boese and the victims.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.