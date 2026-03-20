News to Know for March 20 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

March Madness arrives in Tampa today! The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is taking place at Benchmark International Arena this weekend. Today, teams like Alabama, Texas Tech, and Clemson will play before the reigning champs, the University of Florida, play tonight.

If you're planning on going to a game or planning on being around the Downtown Tampa area this weekend, we have everything you need to know about traffic, parking, and the event here.

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News to Know

Local family shares story of son's diagnosis ahead of World Down Syndrome Day: After years of trying to have a baby and almost giving up, Takiyah Scott found out in 2023 that she was pregnant. But early on, she and her husband learned their baby had Down syndrome.

After years of trying to have a baby and almost giving up, Takiyah Scott found out in 2023 that she was pregnant. But early on, she and her husband learned their baby had Down syndrome. NCAA March Madness tournament returns to Tampa Bay: The premier college basketball tournament draws thousands of fans, and local leaders say the city's atmosphere is a major reason the event keeps returning.

WFTS

Tampa Bay Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year reflects on being a mentor: East Bay High School senior, Caneil Satchwell, was recently named the 2026/2027 Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay Youth of the Year.

East Bay High School senior, Caneil Satchwell, was recently named the 2026/2027 Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay Youth of the Year. Local family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees: A Citrus County family said a trip to swim with the manatees ended in tragedy when their father had a medical episode.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Spring starts today! Meteorologist Greg Dee says to look for sunny skies today and highs in the upper 70s. There will still be a noticeable breeze from the northeast.

Saturday will be a copy of Friday with chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s early that will warm into the upper 70s during the afternoon. Skies will stay sunny. Winds on Saturday will be a bit lighter.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Latest forecast as sunny skies are expected for the Tampa Bay area

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Data Breach Protection

Proactive steps can help protect you when your personal information is compromised in a data breach. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises locking your credit reports, monitoring tax returns, and using offered credit monitoring services to help safeguard against identity theft after a breach.

Susan Solves It: Data Breach Protection

Lightning Recap

Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the NHL-worst Vancouver Canucks 6-2 on Thursday night. Kucherov moved into sole possession of second place in the NHL scoring race with 114 points, one behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, four points behind Buffalo.

Daly Discovery: Lakeland Diner

Lakeland Diner is a new spot merging Greek classics and bold American fare. Lakeland Dinner serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Open every day 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lakeland Diner is a new spot merging Greek classics and bold American fare

Things to Do this March 20

Listen to a candlelight tribute featuring the music of Fleetwood Mac at Centro Asturiano de Tampa.

When: 8:45 p.m. Where: Centro Asturiano de Tampa Cost: $109

Create artwork with shimmering gems at a diamond art open workshop.

When: 11 a.m. Where: Armature Works at the Heights Cost: $30.66

Dance to country music and enjoy live performances at Country Fridays.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Keel Farms Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.