Wesley Chapel family shares story of son's Down syndrome diagnosis ahead of World Down Syndrome Day

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — After years of trying to have a baby and almost giving up, a miracle happened. Takiyah Scott found out in 2023 that she was pregnant. But early on, she and her husband got some pretty big news: their baby had Down syndrome.

At first, it was scary, but she says the love from her son is the love she has always needed.

Saturday, March 21, is World Down Syndrome Day. It's a chance to celebrate the uniqueness of Down syndrome and to make sure they have the same freedoms and opportunities as everyone else. This year's theme is Together Against Loneliness.

Eric Scott is determined and growing up quickly.

“However high he wants to go, we’re going to stick behind him all the way," said Takiyah Scott.

That support started before Eric even entered the world when Takiyah and Donald Scott, Eric’s parents, found out he has Down syndrome.

It was early, and Donald couldn’t be at the appointment. The couple was still waiting on genetic testing, but just as Takiyah was making her next appointment, a nurse slipped the doctor a note, and the doctor called her back to a room.

“I was very shocked at first, didn’t know what to do. I stayed quiet, tried to hold back tears," she said.

But those emotions wrapped tightly into the arms of a friend Takiyah hadn’t seen in years, who happened to be sitting in the lobby as she was leaving. Was it fate? Takiyah thinks so.

“God put Eric in my life for a reason, God put certain people in my life for a reason, because every step of the way of going through the process, carrying Eric, after Eric, someone has been with me the whole time," she said.

She believes there’s a hand cradling Eric’s head in this ultrasound photo.

“I feel like I needed a sign to let me know that my baby was going to be OK," she said. "That was pretty much reassurance that, okay, he’s gonna be OK. Whatever he needs, he’s going to have.”

Eric has dealt with some health challenges — some discovered while in the womb, and another, Takiyah figured out being hyper vigilant.

“Everybody would say, ' Oh, his eyes are so beautiful,' and I just kept saying, 'I don’t know if his eyes should be that big,' but it was glaucoma," she said.

Eric would have likely lost his vision if his mom didn’t push for answers. He had the same type of eye condition that stole Ray Charles’ eyesight when he was a child.

It seems that same determination Eric has is a pretty special trait passed down in the family, and it’s strong! Eric is 2 years old and hitting his milestones. He's learning to walk, talk, and sign.

“When you meet him, he’s just a ball of energy. He’s lovable, creative, and he’s smart," she said.

He can eat like a champ, too!

"He LOVES food. He will eat you out of a house and home," she laughed.

If Takiyah could send a message to herself, two and a half years ago, when she was scared and uncertain, it’d be pretty simple — it’ll be OK.

“When he looks at you, it’s remarkable. It’s really a love that I needed. It’s something my husband needed," she said. "A child that has Down syndrome, one thing they have is love. They show pure unconditional love. We both needed Eric.”

The Scott family is active with the local F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Down Syndrome support organization. It's a community for parents and families navigating similar experiences, filled with resources to help empower people with Down syndrome.

For more information, click here.



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Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City, helping you find affordable childcare, and improving our roads. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.

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. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City, helping you find affordable childcare, and improving our roads. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.