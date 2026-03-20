Tampa Bay Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Reflects on being a Mentor

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay owes a lot of its success to the hundreds of mentors who volunteer their time and efforts to give back to our youth. One of those mentors was recently recognized with the organization’s highest honor for teens.

East Bay High School senior, Caneil Satchwell, was recently named the 2026/2027 Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay Youth of the Year.

From playing basketball to helping with homework, Satchwell spends two to three days a week mentoring children at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay.

“It’s taught me a lot about integrity, a lot about just loving everybody, treating everybody the same, because the Boys & Girls Club is truly a family, and it allows you to come up and have these opportunities that you wouldn’t have if you weren’t part of the club,” said Satchwell.

Caneil was born in Jamaica and wasn’t even introduced to the Boys & Girls Clubs until he moved to Tampa at the age of eight.

“Life before the club was just kind of like just going through the everyday motions, not really having anything to look forward to,” said Satchwell. “I would say life after the club is having a future, having a plan, and having people that depend on you and people you can depend on.”

Once Caneil reached high school, he felt the best way to give back was to be a guiding force for all those kids still trying to find their way.

He said the best part about being a mentor is the mutual growth.

“When they watch you grow as a leader, as a mentor, and you can see them grow as young campers into young people that are making a difference in their community,” said Satchwell. “I do a lot of community service outside of the club, I mean the club means a lot to me, but I do a lot of Feeding Tampa Bays, a lot of Keeping Tampa Bay Beautiful, so it’s about really caring about my community and really showing that.”

He said he never imagined all his passion and dedication would lead to Youth of the Year.

“I wasn’t doing it for any awards, any medals, I was just doing it because I was a club kid who loved being part of the club,” said Satchwell.

The 18-year-old was even honored at half court by the USF Basketball team before a game.

Caneil is now in the running for Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year for the entire state of Florida. He hopes his journey inspires kids everywhere.

“Being that leader that everybody looks up to no matter how old you are, no matter how young you are, because when they see you doing something good they will follow suit if you are doing it the right way,” said Satchwell.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.